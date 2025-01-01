Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

People

Staff & On-Air Volunteers Board Of Directors Community Advisory Board
Staff & On-Air Volunteers
Board Of Directors

Executive Committee

Kristen Garland

Board Chair

Evelyn Abello

Vice Chair

Shelly Kells

Treasurer

Deborah O’Leary

Secretary

Deborah Smith

At-Large Member

Board Members

Tom Abbott

Paola Banchero

Jamie Delman

Heidi Hansen

Jim Kubitz

Minoo Minaei

Board Members

Lia Patton

Ayyu Qassataq

Kimberly Waller, FY25 Leave of Absence

Karen Wuestenfeld

Community Advisory Board

Kathy Balcomb
Carolyn V Brown
Dawn Bundick
Tanisha Charles
Heather Flynn
Julie Houle
Jewel Jones
Richard Lazur
Joy Chavez Mapaye
Victoria O’Hara
Aud Pleas
Sandy Rabinowitch
Cecelia Rendon
Lisa Schwarzburg
Sid (Lawrence) Trevethan
Laura Zamborsky