Tim Rockey

Tim RockeyAlaska News Nightly Producer/Education Reporter
Tim is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and reports on statewide education issues for Alaska Public Media. He has worked at Alaska Public Media since March 2023.
As Alaska News Nightly producer, Tim strives to bring the most pertinent and engaging statewide news to listeners across the Alaska Public Radio Network. He prepares a rundown of stories for the ANN broadcast each day, in addition to reporting on education issues in Anchorage, the Mat-Su and across the state.
Before joining Alaska Public Media, Tim was a digital reporter at Alaska’s News Source, and reported on general assignments and sports for the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman. His interest in journalism developed while broadcasting for Radio Free Palmer and freelancing for the Frontiersman as a high school student.
Though born and raised under the water tower in Palmer, Tim has lived in Anchorage since 2021. When he’s not working, he’s often watching or playing baseball or softball, hiking or fishing.
Reach Tim at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
-
Homer's Kristen Faulkner is back in her home state for the first time since winning two gold medals in cycling at the Paris Olympics.
-
Congress is close to passing a change to social security that will help thousands of Alaskans. Plus, the Providence nurses union accuses the hospital of unfair labor practices.
-
Anchorage is the second school district in the state in as many weeks to do away with remote learning days.
-
Refugees legally living in Alaska face an uncertain future when President Trump takes office. Plus, a new book documents how climate change has impacted the Arctic.
-
A federal judge finds police liable in an Anchorage man's 2018 death. Plus, evicted RV park residents in Soldotna pick up the pieces during a severe housing shortage.
-
In a 5-2 vote, the board opted to close Lake Hood and Nunaka Valley elementary schools.
-
Alaska's presidential electors cast their votes for Donald Trump. Plus, emergency room doctors in Ketchikan go months without pay.
-
Ukrainian refugees in Alaska worry about deportation. Plus, a health care forensics course teaches medical professionals to recognize signs of domestic abuse.
-
The list of seven schools originally planned for closure would be down to three, if the amendment is adopted.
-
A tool released this week will help the board gather community input about budget priorities.