Tim Rockey

Tim is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and reports on statewide education issues for Alaska Public Media. He has worked at Alaska Public Media since March 2023.

As Alaska News Nightly producer, Tim strives to bring the most pertinent and engaging statewide news to listeners across the Alaska Public Radio Network. He prepares a rundown of stories for the ANN broadcast each day, in addition to reporting on education issues in Anchorage, the Mat-Su and across the state.

Before joining Alaska Public Media, Tim was a digital reporter at Alaska’s News Source, and reported on general assignments and sports for the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman. His interest in journalism developed while broadcasting for Radio Free Palmer and freelancing for the Frontiersman as a high school student.

Though born and raised under the water tower in Palmer, Tim has lived in Anchorage since 2021. When he’s not working, he’s often watching or playing baseball or softball, hiking or fishing.

Reach Tim at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.

