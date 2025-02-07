Contact
Important Notice: Phone System Outage
We are currently experiencing issues with our phone system. If you know the extension of the person you're trying to reach, you may still dial it directly. However, calls to our main line are not connecting as expected. Our technicians are actively working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please consider contacting us via email or our online contact form below.
Business Hours
Monday -Friday , 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Closed most Federal holidays
Key Phone Contacts:
- General Business: 907-550-8400
- Make a Donation by Phone: 907-550-8484 (Anchorage)
800-478-5256 (statewide)
- News Tips: 907-550-8444
- On-Air Sponsorship / Sales: 907-550-8437
- fax General Business: 907-550-8401
Local Program Participation / Request Lines
Hometown, Alaska
LIVE Mondays 10:00 am – 11:00 am, repeating Monday at 8:00 pm
- 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752
- hometown@alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska
LIVE Tuesdays 10:00 am – 11:00 am
- 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255
- talkofalaska@alaskapublic.org
Line One Your Health Connection
LIVE Wednesdays 10:00 am – 11:00 am, repeating Wednesday at 8:00 pm
- 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752
- lineone@alaskapublic.org
Mailing & Shipping Address
Alaska Public Media
3877 University Drive
Anchorage AK 99508-4676
Driving Directions
Alaska Public Media is located in eastern midtown Anchorage between Alaska Pacific University (APU) and the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) and close to Providence Alaska Medical Center.
From the Seward Highway:
- Drive east on 36th Avenue from the intersection with the Seward Highway to Lake Otis Parkway
- Continue east on Providence Drive (36th becomes Providence)
- Continue east on University Drive (Providence becomes University)
- Continue east on University through the 3-way intersection with Elmore Road (formerly Bragaw); you will see the large Alaska Pacific University sign on the left and the road will start to go up a small hill
- Take the first possible left after the 3-way intersection with Elmore (some maps show this as “Veco Drive,” however that is not an official street name)
- Alaska Public Media is in the only building at the end of this no-outlet drive
From Tudor Road:
- Drive north on Elmore Road (formerly Bragaw)
- Turn right onto University Drive when Elmore dead-ends into a 3-way intersection
- Take the first possible left after the 3-way intersection with Elmore (some maps show this as “Veco Drive,” however that is not an official street name)
- Alaska Public Media is in the only building at the end of this no-outlet drive