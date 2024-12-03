Wesley Early

Wesley EarlyAnchorage Reporter
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
He started working in public radio in January 2016 as an intern at Alaska Public Media during his last semester of college. After graduating, he was hired full time and spent three years as a web editor, producer for Alaska News Nightly and education reporter. He then moved to Kotzebue (Qikiqtaġruk in Iñupiaq) to work at KOTZ-AM, where he was the community’s first news director in more than a decade.
After two years covering Arctic climate change, subsistence, Iñupiaq culture and the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wesley returned home to Anchorage where he covers city government and Anchorage life. When he’s not at work, he enjoys reading, finding new music to obsess over and searching for a new restaurant to try with his wife.
Reach Wesley at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
-
Governor Dunleavy plans to start a state agriculture department. Plus, Donald Trump floats reverting Denali's name back to Mt. McKinley, again.
-
Staff plan to provide blankets, hot beverages and a safe warm area for up to 50 people.
-
For his book “Into the Thaw,” Jon Waterman and a photographer traveled over 500 miles by foot and pack raft, visiting various communities along the Noatak River.
-
If approved by voters, elections would be held in even-numbered years and term limits for mayor, Assembly and school board would increase from three to four years.
-
Michael Alto was charged with fatally shooting a man near a homeless camp a day before he was shot by an Anchorage police officer.
-
Anchorage officials say advocacy and energy consumption are ways city can address looming natural gas shortageWhile gas and electric utilities will be the main drivers for addressing the issue, Anchorage officials say the city has a role to play as well.
-
As part of the merger, the companies were prepared to sell off 18 of the state’s grocery stores.
-
Alaska’s Railbelt largely relies on liquified natural gas from Cook Inlet, though experts predict that the demand for LNG will outweigh the supply from local fields by around 2027.
-
“We were hoping that it would be providing significant time savings for our officers, but we did not find that to be the case,” said APD Deputy Chief of Administration Gina Burington.
-
The Assembly unanimously approved the new rules Tuesday night. They take effect on March 1.