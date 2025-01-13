The Alaska Desk is a statewide reporting collaborative between Alaska Public Media and public radio stations KHNS in Haines, KNBA in Anchorage, KUAC in Fairbanks and a regional Aleutians partnership split between KUCB in Unalaska, KSDP in Sand Point and KUHB in St. Paul. The partnership supports four reporters, three editors and a grants writer and manager.

The goal of the Alaska Desk is to better serve the communities where we live, and all Alaskans, by enhancing local news coverage of rural communities throughout the state. The Desk provides editing support and professional development to public media reporters, many of whom are in one- and two-person newsrooms. Another purpose of the Alaska Desk is to build stronger collaboration with the 27 public broadcasting stations in Alaska.

This partnership is made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.