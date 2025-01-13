The Alaska Desk is a statewide reporting collaborative between Alaska Public Media and public radio stations KHNS in Haines, KNBA in Anchorage, KUAC in Fairbanks and a regional Aleutians partnership split between KUCB in Unalaska, KSDP in Sand Point and KUHB in St. Paul. The partnership supports four reporters, three editors and a grants writer and manager.
The goal of the Alaska Desk is to better serve the communities where we live, and all Alaskans, by enhancing local news coverage of rural communities throughout the state. The Desk provides editing support and professional development to public media reporters, many of whom are in one- and two-person newsrooms. Another purpose of the Alaska Desk is to build stronger collaboration with the 27 public broadcasting stations in Alaska.
This partnership is made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
-
The island’s most iconic species, the northern fur seal, has been in steep decline for decades.
-
The grant is part of the federal government’s push to become more resource-independent.
-
If built, it will be the northernmost veterans cemetery in the United States.
-
Troopers say Jerek Boyle, 26, fatally shot James Gelvin, 48, through a cabin door in 50-below temperatures Thursday.
-
For some, Standifer’s disappearance has touched on frustrations with the high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous people across the country.
-
People have been traveling from as far away as Anchorage to see a common house sparrow — which shouldn't be in Alaska at all.
-
Styled “the Oscar of teaching,” the Milken Educator Award honors teachers in the early-to-middle stages of their career.