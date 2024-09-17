Lori Townsend

Lori is the chief editor, senior vice president of journalism and senior host for Alaska Public Media. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for nearly 30 years.

Lori got her start in broadcasting at the age of 12 as the park announcer for softball games in her hometown of Deer Park, Wisconsin.

Radio brought her to Alaska in 1999 when she was hired as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting. She was hired by APRN as host of Alaska News Nightly and general assignment reporter in 2003. She became news director after the APRN merger with Alaska Public Media. In addition to running the newsroom, Lori hosts Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight.

Lori is an avid reader, a rabid gardener and loves to be outside, wandering the trails of Anchorage and Southcentral.

Reach Lori at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8452.

