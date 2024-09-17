Lori Townsend

Lori TownsendChief Editor & Senior Vice President of Journalism
Lori is the chief editor, senior vice president of journalism and senior host for Alaska Public Media. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for nearly 30 years.
Lori got her start in broadcasting at the age of 12 as the park announcer for softball games in her hometown of Deer Park, Wisconsin.
Radio brought her to Alaska in 1999 when she was hired as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting. She was hired by APRN as host of Alaska News Nightly and general assignment reporter in 2003. She became news director after the APRN merger with Alaska Public Media. In addition to running the newsroom, Lori hosts Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight.
Lori is an avid reader, a rabid gardener and loves to be outside, wandering the trails of Anchorage and Southcentral.
Reach Lori at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8452.
-
A new campaign seeks to raise awareness and recruit new foster care families. We learn more on this Talk of Alaska.
-
We hear from filmmakers and the directors of the Anchorage International Film Festival on this Talk of Alaska.
-
A dead fin whale that washed up near Anchorage is bringing hundreds of spectators to the beach. What can biologists learn from analyzing this fin whale?
-
Anchorage has had a lethal stretch of pedestrian deaths in recent months. We discuss what’s being done to lower these tragedies on this Talk of Alaska.
-
On this Talk of Alaska, we revisit our 2023 discussion on darkness, and finding ways to enjoy the short days of winter.
-
Should cellphones be banned in school? If so, what should those bans look like? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.
-
We discuss how sharing stories of child abuse and neglect can help to bring healing, and prevent further pain on this Talk of Alaska.
-
Three Alaska women have been selected as Fulbright Arctic Initiative scholars. We learn about their international research plans on this Talk of Alaska.
-
What will changes in leadership at some of the largest nonprofits in Alaska mean for the future of supportive services and rates of charitable giving?
-
Law enforcement officials, attorneys, and community advocates answer questions about use of force and how cases are investigated on this Talk of Alaska.