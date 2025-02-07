Mary Lou Asicksik was raised in Shaktoolik and Savoonga, Alaska, where her parents taught at the local schools. Mary Lou’s given Inupiaq name is Baayin (after her grandmother) but everyone called her by her nickname, Banusaq, which means “darling daughter.” She has a degree in Journalism and Public Communications and found her creative outlet through acting in plays, television shows, and commercials.

Mary Lou enjoys spending time with her family and helping others to achieve their greatest and best potential.

