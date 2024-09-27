Madilyn Rose

Madilyn was born and raised in Anchorage and grew up listening to Alaska Public Media programs. She left the state in 2015 for a degree in journalism and media communication, before returning in 2019 to work as a reporter and producer for KTUU.

Since October 2022, Madilyn has worked as Alaska Public Media’s program producer. As program producer, Madilyn coordinates the logistics of several shows, including Talk of Alaska, Line One: Your Health Connection and Alaska Insight. She also occasionally assists with Alaska News Nightly, and helps to produce special programs such as Debate for the State.

Outside of work, Madilyn enjoys hiking, skiing, board games, a good fantasy novel and spending time with her cat, Seri.

Reach Madilyn at mrose@alaskapublic.org.

