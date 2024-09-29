-
In a 5-2 vote, the board opted to close Lake Hood and Nunaka Valley elementary schools.
District administrators anticipated $5.2 million from a one-time state funding boost to school districts, but a December finance report from the district shows the number is closer to $5.7 million.
The list of seven schools originally planned for closure would be down to three, if the amendment is adopted.
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District's change came after a policy shift by state Education Commissioner Deena Bishop.
A tool released this week will help the board gather community input about budget priorities.
The Anchorage-based center's new exhibit, "Education in Alaska: Disruption of Our Traditional Teachings," is the first in a series.
Troopers call the rain, which may refreeze as temperatures fall overnight, "a major factor" in a fatal Knik-Goose Bay Road crash.
Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt announced that Bear Valley, Tudor, and Wonder Park Elementary schools are no longer on the list of potential school closures.
Emily Brubaker has been civically involved since kindergarten due to a rare medical condition she advocates for.
The pause adds uncertainty to the rollout of the district’s Academies of Anchorage program meant to boost graduation rates.
Jared Reynolds says the state’s biggest economic challenges are infrastructure and a lack of affordable housing.
The district put together the data after staff and parents raised concerns about the increase in fights at last month’s Juneau School Board meeting.