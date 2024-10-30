Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art
Hosted by Ammon Swenson

State of Art is a weekly audio program covering arts, entertainment and culture in the Anchorage area.

Contact us: soa@alaskapublic.org

Listen to State of Art on KSKA FM 91.1 in Anchorage, AK.
Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and as part of Hometown, Alaska on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Ways To Subscribe
Load More