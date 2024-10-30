State of Art
State of Art is a weekly audio program covering arts, entertainment and culture in the Anchorage area.
Contact us: soa@alaskapublic.org
Listen to State of Art on KSKA FM 91.1 in Anchorage, AK.
Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and as part of Hometown, Alaska on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Ken Post tells us about his long career in the Forrest Service, creating "loveable losers" and the role nature plays in his stories.
The celebrated Anchorage mask maker and wood carver established a fund to support artists from the Circumpolar North.
Be a fly on the wall as these two bastions of Alaska culture give the host the boot and take over the mics.
Chad Reynvaan's new album "One Minute Songs" is a collection of catchy rock and roll tunes reduced to their essential components.
The Anchorage musician is staying busy performing, teaching and building up the local scene.
A Valley Performing Arts production of the comedy musical "Something Rotten" opens this weekend.
It will include workshops, speakers and critique sessions and is geared toward writers and illustrators in any stage of their career.
New chamber music organization combines indigenous perspectives, multi-media and education | State of ArtAlaska Resounding will have their first concert on Sunday at the Anchorage Museum. Artist Crystal Worl will create live work during the event.
The band has an album release show at Bear Tooth for First Tap, a West Coast tour and a music festival in Iceland.
The trio has been firmly establishing themselves in the Anchorage music scene for over a decade.