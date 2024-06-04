Annie FeidtBroadcast Managing Editor
Annie is the managing editor for broadcast at Alaska Public Media. She’s worked at Alaska Public Media since 2004 in various roles including producer, health reporter and managing editor for Alaska’s Energy Desk.
As broadcast managing editor, Annie helps guide and manage our main broadcast programs like Alaska News Nightly, Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight. She also oversees a team of reporters focused on statewide issues.
Before coming to Alaska Public Media, Annie worked at CNN in Atlanta and Minnesota Public Radio. Outside of work, she can usually be found skiing, hiking or backpacking with her husband and daughter.
Reach Annie at afeidt@alaskapublic.org.
We gathered your best advice and talked with outdoor safety experts to hear their tips on this Talk of Alaska.
The possibilities for adventure during Alaska’s summer are endless. But so are the ways those adventures can go wrong.
The Iditarod board voted unanimously on Thursday to disqualify former champion Brent Sass after allegations made in November and recent questions from Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. Sass has denied the claims.
Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We'll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
Rada Khadjinova lost her father, Vladimir Khadjinov, on Sept. 3. He was 85 years old.
Every ten years, a State board redraws the boundaries of Alaska’s legislative districts. The process is long and technical, but there’s a lot at stake. It can determine which party controls the state legislature. Alaska Public Media’s Annie Feidt explains.
Former Bethel principal Chris Carmichael is sentenced in state court. Also, subsistence fishing is closed on much of the Yukon river.
Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby is likely headed to the Tokyo Olympics after finishing second Tuesday evening in the 100 meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tribes in Alaska face a good problem: how to best spend millions in COVID relief money. Volunteers pitching in to elect the next mayor of Anchorage talk about why they're backing their chosen candidate. Plus, the Kobuk 440 sled dog race kicks of in Kotzebue.
Lawmakers are meeting in Juneau for an unusual and challenging legislative session. What’s likely to happen this year with permanent fund dividends and pandemic relief?