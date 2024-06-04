Annie Feidt

Annie is the managing editor for broadcast at Alaska Public Media. She’s worked at Alaska Public Media since 2004 in various roles including producer, health reporter and managing editor for Alaska’s Energy Desk.

As broadcast managing editor, Annie helps guide and manage our main broadcast programs like Alaska News Nightly, Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight. She also oversees a team of reporters focused on statewide issues.

Before coming to Alaska Public Media, Annie worked at CNN in Atlanta and Minnesota Public Radio. Outside of work, she can usually be found skiing, hiking or backpacking with her husband and daughter.

Reach Annie at afeidt@alaskapublic.org.

