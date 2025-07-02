Eliza Dunn

Eliza is the 2025 summer news fellow at Alaska Public Media, reporting on stories about life in Anchorage.

Eliza is originally from Hingham, Massachusetts, and she graduated from Dartmouth College in spring 2025. At school, she hosted a weekly radio show on WebDCR, Dartmouth’s campus station, and she spent a summer interning at KOTO, the community radio station in Telluride, Colorado.

In her free time, Eliza likes hiking, cold water swimming and telling people about her dog named Little Dog.

Reach Eliza at edunn@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8481.