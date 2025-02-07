Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
molly of logo
Molly of Denali

About Molly of Denali

MOLLY OF DENALI, is a PBS Kids show and Peabody Award-winning animated action-adventure comedy aimed at 4–8-year-olds. Set in Alaska, the series follows the adventures of curious and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl. The show emphases family as well as intergenerational and community relationships and models Alaska Native values, such as respecting others, sharing what you have, and honoring your elders, values shared by many other cultures. It also showcases contemporary aspects of rural life including strong female role models, interdependence with nature, and using technology to research, learn, and communicate.

About Molly of Denali Game Club, Workshops and Camps

Alaska Public Media has participated with the show’s producers to develop an interactive game club and conducted workshops and camps throughout Alaska. Click below for more information:


Storytime with Molly of Denali

Storytime with Molly of Denali
Let's Play Out! by Yaari Toolie-Walker
Episode:
Storytime with Molly of Denali
Mittens and Mukluks! by Joni Spiess
Episode:
Watch 2:17
Storytime with Molly of Denali
Button Up! by Angela Y. Gonzalez
Episode: 2:17
Storytime with Molly of Denali
Alaska Boots for Chelsea by Phyllis Adams
Episode: