About Molly of Denali

MOLLY OF DENALI, is a PBS Kids show and Peabody Award-winning animated action-adventure comedy aimed at 4–8-year-olds. Set in Alaska, the series follows the adventures of curious and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl. The show emphases family as well as intergenerational and community relationships and models Alaska Native values, such as respecting others, sharing what you have, and honoring your elders, values shared by many other cultures. It also showcases contemporary aspects of rural life including strong female role models, interdependence with nature, and using technology to research, learn, and communicate.

About Molly of Denali Game Club, Workshops and Camps

Alaska Public Media has participated with the show’s producers to develop an interactive game club and conducted workshops and camps throughout Alaska. Click below for more information: