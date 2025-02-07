Job Opportunities

Chief Development and Marketing Officer

Alaska Public Media (AKPM), based in Anchorage, invites candidates for the position of Chief Development Officer. As a member of our senior leadership team, reporting directly to the President & CEO, the CDO serves as the principal development and communications leader of a broad-based public media organization that delivers television, radio, and web and social media content

The ideal candidate will lead talented development and marketing teams; expand funding opportunities, grow donor engagement and support; promote national, regional, and local public media content; and develop community partners while working collegially with an experienced leadership team, professional board, and community advisory council dedicated to ensuring AKPM has the resources to serve Alaskans.

For a full description and listing of required and desired qualifications, click here.

