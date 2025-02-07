Job Opportunities
Chief Development and Marketing Officer
Alaska Public Media (AKPM), based in Anchorage, invites candidates for the position of Chief Development Officer. As a member of our senior leadership team, reporting directly to the President & CEO, the CDO serves as the principal development and communications leader of a broad-based public media organization that delivers television, radio, and web and social media content
The ideal candidate will lead talented development and marketing teams; expand funding opportunities, grow donor engagement and support; promote national, regional, and local public media content; and develop community partners while working collegially with an experienced leadership team, professional board, and community advisory council dedicated to ensuring AKPM has the resources to serve Alaskans.
For a full description and listing of required and desired qualifications, click here.
Scroll down for directions for applying online.
Broadcast Engineer
Primary duties include the support of broadcast stations KAKM-TV, KSKA-FM, and the statewide satellite news network. Support includes all inside and outside plant supervision and maintenance. Alaska Public Media is the source of NPR radio, PBS television for South Central Alaska and stewards of the statewide news.
The Broadcast Engineer will, as a member of a team, provide the skills necessary to synthesize and implement the technical policies of the station.
For a full description and listing of required and desired qualifications, click here.
Scroll down for directions for applying online.