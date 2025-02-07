Toben Shelby

Born and raised in Anchorage, he attended the University of Alaska Anchorage, graduating in 2008 with a degree in journalism and public communications.

Toben began his radio career at UAA’s college station, KRUA 88.1 FM. He then spent 12 years at KFQD radio, starting in news before transitioning to board operation and production.

In his free time, Toben arguably spends too much of it watching movies and playing video games, does some amateur podcasting in an attempt to justify his media intake, and escapes to the woods when he gets overstimulated.