Latest News

The recent buy is just the latest influx of cash to Alaska’s seafood industry from the federal government.
The every-other-year festival was slated for September, but organizers now say it will return in 2027.
Tribal advocates call the mayor's support unprecedented. Opponents of the project say it's premature.
As the firefight continues, questions are beginning to mount about whether L.A. was adequately prepared.
Responders say Washington resident Devin Albert, 50, suffered an apparent heart attack Jan. 2 deep within the Salt Chuck Mine on Prince of Wales Island.
The new data shows that Juneau’s median age last year was 40.
In draft recommendations, members suggest boosted international marketing, development of new products, more support for workers, and other steps.
The school closures follow high winds Sunday that tore off roofs, toppled trees and led to widespread power outages.
Gusts reached 111 mph in the Bear Valley area, with an Anchorage pedestrian bridge severely damaged early Sunday.
Anchorage releases a review of the police department's use of force policies. Plus, the Juneau Assembly rezones public land to increase housing availability.
The Sitka black-tailed deer shelter at the Wildlife Conservation Center was demolished after a windstorm swept through much of the region.
According to the initial investigation, the 33-year-old man’s death "was not related to the fire and is not suspicious in nature."