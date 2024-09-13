Matt Faubion is a multimedia journalist at Alaska Public Media. He works with reporters to take photographs for news stories, and puts together news packages for the public affairs show Alaska Insight.

Born and raised in Anchorage, Matt grew up in a media-savvy family — his mom a journalist and his dad a hobby photographer. There was never a shortage of camera equipment at home for him to learn from. Matt would later find his calling in visual storytelling at King Tech’s film audio and video class.

Since 2015, Matt has worked for various media outlets and news stations in Anchorage, eventually joining Alaska Public Media in 2020.

When he’s not behind the camera, Matt is a practicing musician. You can often find him playing guitar or mandolin around Alaska with The Roland Roberts Band and Childish Tycoon.

Reach Matt at mfaubion@alaskapublic.org.

