Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss sleep apnea and treatment options on this Line One.
Earthquake-resistant buildings can protect us in a disaster, just like strong preventative health measures can keep our health systems resilient.
We discuss the challenges of diagnosing and treating individuals with co-occurring mental health conditions.
Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss the details of providing medical care to people experiencing homelessness on this Line One.
Dr. Anne Zink interviews experts in the field about respiratory disease season in Alaska and how Alaskans can protect themselves and loved ones.
On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests explore ideas to rethink how we deliver education for a healthier future.
On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss signs and share resources for suicide prevention.
Over time, medical mistakes are identified and corrected, but what is modern medicine getting wrong today?
Dr. Anne Zink interviews longtime host of Line One: Your Health Connection Dr. Thad Woodard about memorable moments during his time as a host.
Dr. Anne Zink joins the Line One host roster by "listening loudly" to current and former hosts, and to Alaskans about the history and future of the show.