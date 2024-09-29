-
In this conversation, Scott Nelson tells his wife, Kristie, about his time on an air rescue crew in Alaska and Afghanistan.
In this conversation Harry DeBruhl tells his wife, Melinda, about flying in the weather squadron and making rescues in Alaska.
In this conversation Edward Strabel and his wife, Glynn, discuss Edward’s service in Vietnam, close calls and keeping up morale.
In this conversation Linda and Mark Green discuss playing music and falling in love while performing in the Air Force Band.
In this conversation Eben Olrun tells his son, Owen, about his time in Vietnam and how he’s found comfort through traditions.
One Small Step: Caroline Valentine and Peter Wertz on political beliefs and speaking with a strangerp next in our series of One Small Step conversations in Alaska Caroline Valentine (76) and Peter Wertz (35) of Anchorage discuss their political beliefs and why they decided to take a chance on speaking with a stranger.
Up next in our series of One Small Step conversations in Alaska, Stephanie Hamar (33) of Kasaan and Gregory Stewart (26) of Anchorage discuss their political values and the ways others express ideas.
Last summer Alaska Public Media facilitated conversations between people with different political views as part of One Small Step – a collaboration with StoryCorps. The goal was to find common ground in a divisive political climate.
