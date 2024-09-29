Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
StoryCorps

StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.
Military Voices: Mike and Julie Jordan
In this conversation Mike Jordan tells his daughter, Julie, about an unusual Thanksgiving while serving as a rifleman in Vietnam.
Military Voices: Laura Kabbatt-Kennedy and Ian Kennedy
In this conversation Laura Kabatt-Kennedy tells her son, Ian Kennedy, about her time serving as mental health specialist and her experiences at the Pentagon after 9/11.
Military Voices: Ivan Hodes
In this conversation Ivan Hodes talks about a moral dilemma he faced while serving in Iraq.
