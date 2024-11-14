Casey GroveAlaska News Nightly Host
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media.
Casey is a lifelong Alaskan, born and raised in Fairbanks, and a graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he majored in journalism and minored in arctic survival. He’s lived in Anchorage since 2006, and his reporting has taken him all across Alaska, from courtrooms to the Iditarod Trail. Prior to Alaska Public Media, Casey worked at the Anchorage Press, Alaska’s News Source, the Anchorage Daily News and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
A love of the outdoors and telling good stories keeps Casey’s roots in Alaska strong.
You can reach Casey at cgrove@alaskapublic.org. Read his recent stories here.
