Public Meetings

Community Advisory Discussion

Be part of the community conversation about programming and services at Alaska Public Media to address the diverse needs and interests of the communities we serve. These discussions are open to the public, facilitated by Community Advisory members and AKPM. Top of each meeting includes open mic for comments and questions – limit 3 minutes each.

The CAB meets virtually four times a year Fall-Spring. We are actively seeking new CAB members to join us. If you would like to hear more about becoming a CAB member, please email cab@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8400 and speak to Linda Isaac, Chief Development and Marketing Officer.

All meetings are 6-7pm and offer a virtual component. All are open to the public. Call 907-550-8423 for Zoom video or call in info.

Topics for the four meetings planned for Fiscal Year 2025 are to be determined but will occur on these dates:

Wed. September 25, 2024 Virtual – Topics: Upcoming AKPM engagement events, Content headlines for radio and TV, recent media awards and recognition

Wed. November 20, 2024 Virtual – Topics: AKPM’s election coverage and The Alaska Desk

Wed. February 19, 2025 Virtual - Topic: "We, the Neighbors", a new multimedia project highlighting people who are focused on civic engagement and building better communities

Wed. April 23, 2025 Virtual and in person at Alaska Public Media - Topics: AKPM funding and weekend programs under consideration for KSKA.

Public Board and Committee Meetings

Meetings of the board of directors and committees for Alaska Public Media are open to the public. If you would like to take part in a meeting via teleconference, please contact our front office at 907-550-8400.

Board of Directors Meeting, 4:00-6:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted

December 11, 2024 - A portion of this meeting was held in closed session to allow the Board to consider proprietary matters.

March 21, 2025, 6:00-7:00 pm — A portion of this meeting was held in closed session to allow the Board to consider proprietary matters.

May 6, 2025, 4:00-4:30pm

May 22, 2025

Executive Committee Meeting, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

February 13, 2025

March 13, 2025

May 15, 2025

July 24, 2025

August 21, 2025

Finance Committee Meeting, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

February 13, 2025

March 20, 2025

April 17, 2025

May 15, 2025

Audit & Risk Committee Meeting, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

December 10, 2024 Tentative

January 14, 2025

March 11, 2025

Board Improvement Committee Meeting, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

December 2, 2024

January 15, 2025

February 19, 2025

March 12, 2025

April 9, 2025

May 7, 2025

June 18, 2025, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Government Affairs Committee Meeting, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

TBA

