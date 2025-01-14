rachel morse

Rachel has a long career in fundraising and nonprofit leadership. She has been the development director of a statewide social service agency, the executive director of a wildlife rehabilitation center, an Assistant Vice Chancellor at the local university and served as a consultant for executive leadership and transition.

Rachel has called Alaska home for 25 years and lives in East Anchorage, but you can often find her on outside on our extensive trail system or in a board meeting for Chugach Electric Association where she is the Board Treasurer or the Northwest Public Power Association where she serves on the Board of Trustees.