The Interior Alaska musher won his first Iditarod on his eighth try, arriving in Nome with his dog team early Friday.
Holmes had a three-hour lead over his closest competitor, Matt Hall, who said he had stopped trying to catch up.
Jessie Holmes, Matt Hall and Paige Drobny have jockeyed for first for much of the race, leapfrogging one another on the trail.
It’s the 8th day of the race and, in prior years, a winner finishes around this time.
Justin Olnes’ team isn't leading the pack this year, but the musher says he’s on a mission to showcase all the talent and potential that was previously hidden away in Alaska’s shelters.
With just days to spare, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race’s new Burled Arch has arrived in Nome as the town anxiously awaits this year’s champion.
It’s the first dog death of the 2025 race. Last year, three dogs died while racing.
Mushers at the Galena checkpoint were visibly weary Friday morning, with dark circles under their eyes and a shuffling gait.
Many mushers opted to take their required 24-hour stop at the checkpoint and said they’re hoping for thicker snow coverage ahead.
Persistent warmth and rains have wreaked havoc with ski races and other events in the Anchorage area. Organizers are adjusting and considering changes in the future.
The list of expenses is long: dog booties, dog food, race fees, veterinary care, equipment, fuel.
A last-minute plan to change the route went off without a hitch despite significant changes to the original trail.