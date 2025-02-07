As a community licensee, Alaska Public Media is committed to serving and reflecting the communities of Alaska. We are committed to including all people in the mission of public media, no matter their gender, ideology, race, or sexuality. We operate on a basis of mutual respect, striving for authenticity, excellence, connection and trust.

Idea: AKPM has a staff-led volunteer Idea Council focusing on making AKPM a welcoming place to work. The Idea Council works with a charter for exploring and educating within the workplace to ensure staff are informed on the multiple and nuanced ways that people exist and interact, breaking down barriers and building understanding for an optimal work environment. In concert with our Human Resource department, the Council hosts lunch and learn sessions on topics staff identify of interest. We do this work to create a better media organization from within, and to be of better service to the broad and varied communities across our state.

