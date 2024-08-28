Tegan Hanlon.

Tegan HanlonDigital Managing Editor
Tegan is the digital managing editor at Alaska Public Media. She has worked in Alaska Public Media’s newsroom since 2019, starting as an oil and gas reporter on Alaska’s Energy Desk.
As digital managing editor, Tegan is focused on digital growth and innovation. She manages the news team’s suite of email newsletters, social media accounts and online news presence, plus oversees our city reporting team.
Before joining Alaska Public Media, Tegan was a reporter at the Anchorage Daily News for six years. She’s originally from Allentown, Pa., but has called Anchorage home since 2013. When she’s not at work, you can usually find her outside — swapping between hiking, skiing and biking with the seasons.
Reach Tegan at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447.
