Jeremy Hsieh

Jeremy HsiehAlaska Desk Rural/Training Editor
Jeremy has been working in journalism since he was in high school as a reporter, editor and television producer. He grew up mostly in Maryland and eventually moved to Juneau in 2008. He previously worked at The Juneau Empire, the Associated Press, Gavel Alaska, KINY and KTOO.
He’s lived and worked in Anchorage for Alaska Public Media since 2022, initially as a reporter, and now as an editor and trainer for The Alaska Desk.
Around town, you might spot him running on the trails in Kincaid Park, teaching downhill ski lessons in Girdwood or appreciating the perks of a certain full-sized warehouse club store.
Reach Jeremy at jhsieh@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8428.
