Martha RosensteinHost
Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She is a Family Nurse Practitioner with a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Washington in Seattle. She currently sees patients in Anchorage, Girdwood, and occasionally in smaller communities in rural Alaska.
Martha has a deep appreciation for the outdoors. She began cross-country skiing as a baby in a backpack on her mom’s back, and as soon as she could walk she learned to both alpine and cross country ski. Sports have been a constant in her life and she continues to be a multi-sport athlete, but loves running the most.
When she’s not caring for patients or interviewing people who also love the outdoors, you can find her knitting, hiking, or camping her way around Alaska with her significant other and her dog.
Martha is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer.
Find out why stepping outside might be the best thing you can do for a dose of inspiration for your next creative project.
Emily Halnon recently wrote a book about how running helped her grieve the loss of her mother.
Meet Vince Ledvina, an aurora chaser and Space Physics PhD student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
This week on Outdoor Explorer we dive into the Alaska Long Trail. It would connect Seward and Fairbanks via a multi user trail system.
Zoë Rom is an elite ultra runner and author. She discusses climate activism and running, the importance of community and how to stay active.
This 200-mile race makes its comeback this weekend taking riders from Sheep Mountain Lodge to Valdez! This week on Outdoor Explorer, we talk with president of the board of directors, Sara Wendling about all things race details and catch up with the a few members of the 1wheel1ders, a unicycle team that will be participating in this years race.
People come to Alaska for a variety of reasons. Award-winning photographer Mark Kelley came with the hopes of meeting a whale, and almost 50 years later, he’s still here. On this episode of Outdoor Explorer host Martha Rosenstein and Kelley talk about the challenges of photographing wildlife in Alaska, turning his passion into a career and what it’s like to return to a special spot year after year to observe and photograph bears.
On this show, our guest is Rick Steves. If you’ve watched public television in the last 20 years, you likely know him from his travel shows Rick Steves Europe and Travel with Rick Steves. Our discussion covers how he turned his passion for travel into a business as well as climate change and travel, why it’s important to say yes to travel opportunities, and his new show The Art of Europe.
Enjoying the outdoors can be done on a tight budget or with all the latest gear and gadgets. All you really need is a pair of shoes and a sense of adventure. But what about when you want to go on a big trip or you need to upgrade your jacket? On this Outdoor Explorer our guest is financial planner and outdoor enthusiast Mike Branham. We talk about finding balance between your outdoor pursuits and saving for your future, ways to maximize your gear budget, and more.