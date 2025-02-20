Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She is a Family Nurse Practitioner with a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Washington in Seattle. She currently sees patients in Anchorage, Girdwood, and occasionally in smaller communities in rural Alaska.

Martha has a deep appreciation for the outdoors. She began cross-country skiing as a baby in a backpack on her mom’s back, and as soon as she could walk she learned to both alpine and cross country ski. Sports have been a constant in her life and she continues to be a multi-sport athlete, but loves running the most.

When she’s not caring for patients or interviewing people who also love the outdoors, you can find her knitting, hiking, or camping her way around Alaska with her significant other and her dog.

Martha is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer.

