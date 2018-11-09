Public Documents
2024 Local Content and Service Report
EEO Public File
Governing Documents and Policies
Journalism Policies and Standards
- Our journalists follow the ethics guidelines set out in the NPR Ethics Handbook and detailed by PBS in its editorial standards policy.
Press Releases
- June Rescission Joint Release (June 2025)
- America's Public Television Stations Elect Board Officers and Trustees (February 2025)
- GCI agrees to sell KTVA Full Service Television broadcast license and associated broadcast assets to Alaska Public Media, Inc. (October 2024)
- Jim Kubitz Joins Alaska Public Media Board of Directors (October 2024)
- Alaska Public Media Welcomes Dr. Anne Zink to Line One (September 2024)
- Alaska Public Media Honored with Four Public Media Awards (September 2024)
- ABA to Posthumously Induct Lance Hankins into Hall of Fame – Alaska Broadcasters Association (August 2024)
- Alaska Public Media’s Paul Jewusiak Named 2024 Broadcaster of the Year – Alaska Broadcasters Association (August 2024)
- Townsend Named Chief Editor and Senior Vice President of Journalism (August 2024)
- AKPM Hires Riemer as Senior Director of Finance (June 2024)
- CPB Awards $936,000 Grant to Fund Alaska Desk Journalism Collaboration (June 2024)
- From Alaska to Massachusetts, Meet the Home Cooks Competing in Season 3 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE (February 2024)
- Alaska Public Media President & CEO Receives APTS 2024 Excellence in Innovation Award (February 2024)
- Alaska Public Media Connects Youth to Transportation Careers Through Social Media (August 2023)
- Alaska Public Media Welcomes Four New Board Members to the Board of Directors for 2023 (July 2023)
- NOVA Climate Across America Local Station Partnership (April 2023)
- Alaska Public Media Announces Education Partnerships for 2023 (January 2023)
- Antiques Roadshow to Make First-Time Stop in Alaska in 2023 (January 2023)
- Alaska Pubic Media Selects Dorothy McGrath as Chief Operating Officer (December 2022)
- At the Edge of Tomorrow Broadcast Premiere (November 2022)
- Alaska Public Media Forms Partnership with University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Journalism and Public Communications (September 2022)
- AKPM Welcomes Six New Board Members to the Board of Directors for 2022 (July 2022)
- 2022 Alaska Broadcasters Association Goldie Awards (June 2022)
- PBS Honors It’s 2022 Development Awards Recipients (May 2022)
- AKPM Now on DIRECTV STREAM (February 2022)
- Alaska Public Media Honored with 5 Nominations, 3 Wins (January 2022)
- Alaska Public Media Selected for Public Media Digital Transformation Program (December 2021)
- Alaska Public Media receives National Edward R. Murrow Award for Radio Newscast “Alaska News Nightly” (August 23, 2021)
- Justin Ezell Williams of “Justin’s Alaska Eats” joins as a host of the local weekly radio program “Hometown, Alaska” on Alaska Public Media radio (August 18, 2021)
- Alaska Public Media Welcomes Six New Members to Board of Directors (July 9, 2021)
- Alaska Public Media Partners with StoryCorps to Foster Conversations Across American Ideological Divides (June 15, 2021)
- Dr. E.J.R. David joins Kathleen McCoy as Host of Local Weekly Radio Program “Hometown, Alaska” on Alaska Public Media Radio (March 1, 2021)
- New Documentary Series from Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Coming to Alaska Public Media TV (February 10, 2021)
- WETA Wellbeings.org and Alaska Public Media to Host Virtual Event on Preventing Youth Suicide in Alaska (November 9, 2020)
- KYUK Public Media and Alaska Public Media Receive National Edward R. Murrow Award for ‘Excellence in Video’ (October 26, 2020)
- CPB and PBS Awarded Ready To Learn Grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Helping Fund Education Content Development and Engagement in Alaska (October 21, 2020)
- Debate for the State 2020 – A Two Night Debate Series for the U.S. House & Senate (October 14, 2020)
- ‘The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special’ Debuts October 15 on Alaska Public Media TV (October 9, 2020)
- Alaska Public Media & KTOO Launches New At-Home Learning TV Schedule September 7 on 360 North (August 28, 2020)
- Alaska Public Media Receives NATAS NW Regional Emmy for Environmental Program and Citation for Outstanding Community Outreach (June 10, 2020)
- Alaska Public Media Hires Anne Garrett to Lead Special Development Campaigns (May 29, 2020)
- Alaska Public Media Responds to Governor’s Vetoes (April 7, 2020)
- Alaska Public Media To Broadcast PBS Educational Content for Kids Pre-K Through Grade 12 on KAKM TV During School Closure Beginning Monday, March 30 (March 27, 2020)
- Alaska Public Media Welcomes Two New Hosts to Statewide Radio Program Line One (September 3, 2019)
- Alaska Public Media Partners with Bright by Text to Deliver Developmental Games and Tips Right to Parents’ Cell Phones for Free (June 4, 2019)
- Alaska Public Media Receives $65,000 Grant to Help Design PBS KIDS Educational Resources (March 28, 2019)
- Alaska Public Media receives $500,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (February 5, 2019)
- CPB, PBS Partner With Alaska Public Media to Support Early Science and Literacy Learning (December 12, 2018)
- Alaska Public Media hires Linda Wei as Chief Content Officer (November 9, 2018)
