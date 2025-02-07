Linda Wei is the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Content for Alaska Public Media (AKPM), leading the administrative, creative and operational teams behind television, radio, digital and statewide service.

Linda is the co-founder of Executive Content Managers (ECM), a professional development organization for chief content officers in public media, and currently serves on the board of directors for ITVS and PMCC. She has served as Chair for the PBS Programming Advisory Council (PAC), Treasurer for Women’s Power League of Alaska (WPLAK), Chair of PBS’s Digital Media Advisory Council and was selected as a Next Generation Leadership Senior Editorial Fellow in 2016, where she embedded with PBS’s signature investigative series, FRONTLINE.

Contact:

lwei (at) alaskapublic (dot) org

907.550.8455

