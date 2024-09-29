Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Insight Logo Lori
Alaska Insight

Hosted by Lori Townsend

Learn about the issues that matter to Alaskans each week as Lori Townsend and her guests go beyond the headlines. Our reporters and videographers travel all over the state, reporting on politics, public health, science, arts & culture, and other current events, while Lori’s in-depth interviews bring vital context to the stories and issues that shape our state.

Contact us: alaskainsight@alaskapublic.org

Watch Alaska Insight on KAKM in Anchorage, AK
Fridays at 7:00 p.m. repeating Sundays at 4:30 p.m. and Mondays at 3:00 p.m.

Note: Alaska Insight is taking a summer break but will be back with all new episodes on September 12, 2025. We hope you'll join us then for new stories and conversations from across Alaska! Explore past episodes below and stay connected with the stories that shape Alaska.
Alaska Insight Stories
Watch 4:04
Alaska Insight
Ukrainian immigrants in Delta Junction lean on faith amid uncertain times
Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden spent a day with one Ukrainian family who is making Alaska their home.
Clip: S8 E24 | 4:04
Watch 4:04
Alaska Insight
President Trump’s tariffs are likely to impact almost every corner of Alaska’s economy
Entrepreneurs say the uncertainty they’re facing is potentially just as damaging as the tariffs.
Clip: S8 E22 | 4:04
Watch 3:43
Alaska Insight
Rural Alaska schools face serious health risks from lack of maintenance
Alaska's rural schools are facing a public health and safety crisis from long-delayed repairs.
Clip: S8 E21 | 3:43
Watch 1:54
Alaska Insight
A Look at How Officials are Monitoring Mount Spurr Activity
A look behind the scenes at how Mount Spurr activity is monitored.
Clip: S8 E20 | 1:54
Watch 2:15
Alaska Insight
Uncertainty from Alaska nonprofits amid federal funding freezes
Nonprofits and local communities respond to frozen funding
Clip: S8 E16 | 2:15
Watch 3:00
Alaska Insight
Kodiak hosts derby to curb invasive crayfish population
Kodiak's community and biologists are looking at solutions to keep the population of crayfish down.
Clip: S8 E15 | 3:00
Watch 4:24
Alaska Insight
A look inside the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer
Lori Townsend reports, the people who monitor seismic activity worldwide are in Alaska
Clip: S8 E14 | 4:24
Watch 3:00
Alaska Insight
Mask carver Drew Michael discusses healing and growth from his art
Alaska Public Media takes a look at Drew Michael's Carving process and his path to self discovery
Clip: S8 E13 | 3:00
Watch 1:43
Alaska Insight
In the final days before the election, Get Out the Native Vote works to break down barriers
Madilyn Rose reports on what Get Out The Native Vote is doing to encourage and inform voters.
Clip: S8 E6 | 1:43
Watch 3:39
Alaska Insight
Arts class helps prisoners at Hiland gain confidence for life after incarceration
In Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, a teacher is offering women a space that gives them normalcy
Clip: S2024 E23 | 3:39