Talk of Alaska
Talk of Alaska is the only statewide call-in forum for discussing important issues in the 49th state including politics, science, culture and other current events. Callers can talk one-on-one with each week’s guests and are also encouraged to email questions during live broadcasts.
Contact us:
907-550-8422 (Anchorage)
1-800-478-8255 (Statewide)
talk@alaskapublic.org
Listen to Talk of Alaska on KSKA FM 91.1 in Anchorage, AK.
Tuesdays LIVE at 10:00 a.m. and repeating at 8:00 p.m.
Ways To Subscribe
We revisit our September 2024 show on reading recommendations for Alaska's colder seasons on this Talk of Alaska Rewind.
A new campaign seeks to raise awareness and recruit new foster care families. We learn more on this Talk of Alaska.
We hear from filmmakers and the directors of the Anchorage International Film Festival on this Talk of Alaska.
A dead fin whale that washed up near Anchorage is bringing hundreds of spectators to the beach. What can biologists learn from analyzing this fin whale?
Anchorage has had a lethal stretch of pedestrian deaths in recent months. We discuss what’s being done to lower these tragedies on this Talk of Alaska.
On this Talk of Alaska, we revisit our 2023 discussion on darkness, and finding ways to enjoy the short days of winter.
Should cellphones be banned in school? If so, what should those bans look like? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.
We discuss how sharing stories of child abuse and neglect can help to bring healing, and prevent further pain on this Talk of Alaska.
Three Alaska women have been selected as Fulbright Arctic Initiative scholars. We learn about their international research plans on this Talk of Alaska.
What does it take to boost voter turnout across the state, especially in communities where people aren’t as likely to vote?