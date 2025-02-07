Samantha Matipa

Samantha moved to Anchorage from Maryland in 2021 and has been on a thriving mission to make the most of her experience in Alaska. Currently, in her role as HR Manager at AKPM, she operates the HR department and leads strategic efforts in recruitment, compliance, and employee engagement.

When she’s not spending time with her family or perfecting her baking craft, Samantha enjoys attending community events and exploring new corners of her adopted home.

Contact:

smatipa@alaskapublic.org

907.550.8415

