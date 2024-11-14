Ava WhiteStatewide Morning News Host/Reporter
Ava is the statewide morning news host at Alaska Public Media, and she covers local and state economic trends as a reporter. (Catch her weekly Economic Report on Thursdays.)
Ava started in her current role in February 2024, after working as a reporter for KNOM in Nome. She graduated from the University of Alaska Anchorage with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public communications, and a minor in communications.
Outside of work, Ava enjoys baking new recipes to give to her friends and family. Her favorite thing to make is a key lime pie.
Reach Ava at awhite@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8445.
In the current version of the proposal, two-thirds of the revenue would provide property tax relief. The remaining third would go to building new facilities which would be determined by Anchorage voters.
The outdoor recreation industry also added jobs at an impressive pace in Alaska last year. The employment growth rate in Alaska rose more than double the rate for the United States as a whole.
A new report from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found that Alaskans’ average pay rose 5.2% in 2023, surpassing the 1.5% inflation.
But Anchorage officials said it probably won’t be very noticeable to the average Alaskan.
When you shop locally, 63 cents stays in the local economy, compared to 22 cents when you buy at a national chain.
The retail giant says the new facility has reduced the average delivery time for customers in the Anchorage area from two weeks to two days, but residents report mixed experiences.
But the results do not show the degree of hybridization or percentage of wolf DNA.
Company officials say a new facility in Anchorage has sped up delivery times. But we want to hear from you.
Biologists say the whale, believed to be a young female, was first reported Saturday lying on mudflats near a popular trail.
Jared Reynolds says the state’s biggest economic challenges are infrastructure and a lack of affordable housing.