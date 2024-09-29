Environment

-
The study doesn’t promote EVs, but aims to better understand their usage in rural Alaska and clarify misconceptions about them.
-
Glass will be accepted at the region's recycling center near Palmer.
-
The Nunalleq excavation's lead archaeologist calls it a stark reminder that many precontact Yup’ik sites may soon be lost forever.
-
Most of the money is coming from the east side setnet fishery’s 2018 season and the 2020 Upper Cook Inlet salmon fishery season.
-
Scientists at the Alaska Earthquake Center are monitoring an unusually high number of moderate earthquakes near Adak Island.
-
In its decision, the BLM limited the lease sales to 400,000 acres, which is one-quarter of the coastal plain section of the refuge.
-
Arctic tundra is releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as hotter temperatures melt frozen ground and wildfires increase.
-
A recent workshop in Kodiak connected some rural communities to resources that could help them adapt to erosion and other issues.
-
Plants in King Cove and Valdez had longstanding waste violations, and Peter Pan's successors must take compliance measures.
-
The six affected communities have exemptions allowing them to perform only rudimentary "primary" wastewater treatment.
-
As the Northern Bering Sea ecosystem emerges from extraordinary warmth, a study warns of likely future occurrences.
-
With temperatures falling into the minus-30s, local crews are scrambling to thaw the city’s water system.