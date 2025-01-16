Paul TwardockHost
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.
Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
Host Paul Twardock visits the Center and talks to staff and volunteers about its history, facilities, trails and programs.
Over the past 60 years, Congress has designated millions of acres as Wilderness, including over 57 million acres in Alaska.
Hear the history and definitions of risk, how our risk tolerance evolves with age and experience and how it can affect group dynamics.
Hear about the history, the process of building the trail and hiking tips from the people who made it happen.
Hear from race organizers about the iconic race and how it raises awareness and funds for Cystic Fibrosis research.
Host Paul Twardock meets participants of Bike to Work Day and attends the opening of dedicated bike lanes in downtown Anchorage.
Kierre Childers shares her story of becoming a small business owner leading hiking and backpacking trips in Southcentral Alaska.
After a long winter, kayaks and canoes are finally appearing from beneath piles of snow, rivers are running and the ocean beckons.
On this week's Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock discusses art and the US Forest Service's Voices of the Wilderness Program.
Whether maintaining trails, teaching beginners or picking up trash, volunteers are the core of the outdoor community.