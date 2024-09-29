-
Dozens of 2023 eviction notices at a prominent Soldotna RV and mobile home park laid bare some of the challenges faced by some of the area's most vulnerable residents.
Twenty of the 22 apartments in the former Gross-Alaska Theatre will be rented as affordable units as part of the loan requirements.
Southwest Alaska has the fastest-growing population in the state, according to new predictions from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The Palmer City Council is expected to approve the study early next year.
Conservation and tribal advocates seeking a crackdown on Bering Sea bycatch are turning their attention to a smaller pollock trawl fishery in Prince William Sound.
Anchorage officials say advocacy and energy consumption are ways city can address looming natural gas shortageWhile gas and electric utilities will be the main drivers for addressing the issue, Anchorage officials say the city has a role to play as well.
The public outrage unleashed by the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO echoes the anti-banking fury after the financial crisis and comes as populist economic fatigue helped re-elect Donald Trump.
The report says North Slope production will rise in a few years, but state oil revenue will decline through the end of the decade.
Board chair Jason Brune said the raise comes after Mitchell got high marks on an annual performance evaluation.
The study doesn’t promote EVs, but aims to better understand their usage in rural Alaska and clarify misconceptions about them.
Workers at OBI Seafoods and Ocean Beauty Seafoods had sued the companies over wage violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson for the airline cited low demand for the flight during the winter months as the reason for the suspension.