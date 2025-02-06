Lisa KellerHost Outdoor Explorer
Lisa Keller was the host of Outdoor Explorer from Sept 2021 till Oct 2025.
On June 5, the Hall will induct the class of 2025. We hear about the people and the moments that comprise this year’s inductees.
Anchorage Daily News columnist Jeff Lowenfels gives tips on getting your garden ready for growing season and reveals his past as a margarine mascot.
Lael Wilcox is an ultra-endurance bike rider and racer. Her many accomplishments include records on routes around the world, including the women’s Guinness Around the World record.
Max is known for combining outdoor filmmaking and watercolor art. His most recent film was shown at the Banff Film Festival.
Sarah Poynter was a cast member on the recent season of the History Channel wilderness survival show "Alone."
In August, two women swam from Point MacKenzie to the Anchorage Small Boat Harbor, becoming the first to do so without wetsuits.
Host Lisa Keller talks with Skinny Raven co-owners about the ups and downs of operating one of the top running stores in the nation.
Hear from Harlow Robinson, executive director of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. On April 30, the Hall will induct the class of 2024.
The Cohen Clinic offers programs that address the wholistic needs of veterans, using the outdoors to heal from trauma.
Graham Zimmerman, professional climber and author, talks about his epic climbs, facing danger and the lessons he's learned along the way.