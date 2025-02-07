Adam NicelyVideo Production Manager
Originally from the small town of Telephone, Texas; Adam made the big move to Alaska in 2013. With over a decade of broadcast and story-telling experience, he has worked in the newsroom and in operations. Regardless of the job, he remains committed to the same goal, telling the story of Alaska with honesty, integrity, and care.
In his free-time, Adam enjoys homebrewing, woodworking, and collecting first edition Stephen King novels.
Contact:
anicely@alaskapublic.org
Amy Vail grew up in a family of stained glass artists and continues that legacy with her Alaskan creations.
Talking about mental health is hard, but it’s important for anyone who is struggling to know that they’re not alone. Alaska Public Media’s Adam Nicely brings us this story of an Anchorage community project with that goal, called Mental Health Mosaics.
Across the US, only 10% of Indigenous tribes with federal recognition also have recognition from their respective state governments. In Alaska, tribal members aim to change that.Last year, they organized to collect tens of thousands signatures in support of a ballot initiative that would ask voters to decide. Supporters say the recognition opens up doors for more resources and symbolizes a respectful government-to-government relationship.