Public Safety

Federal judge rules that Anchorage police used ‘excessive force’ in man’s death during SWAT standoffThe judge ordered the city to pay $150,000 to the survivors of Dan Demott Jr.
According to a civil complaint, former Bethel police officer Jonathan Murphy allegedly inflicted injuries on 44-year-old Bernard Mael that resulted in permanent brain damage.
The state ombudsman found in part that Alaska's Office of Children's Services did not follow policy when making a placement decision for the child.
At least three people, including the suspect, are dead after a shooting at a Wisconsin grade school. Police talked to the family of the suspect and searched her home, but have no motive yet.
More than 1,000 Ukrainians have come to Alaska since Russia's 2022 invasion. Almost all have settled in, but they worry that President-elect Trump will deport them.
Michael Alto was charged with fatally shooting a man near a homeless camp a day before he was shot by an Anchorage police officer.
Lawana Barker is also charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and theft.
A local harbormaster says the animal had been snapping at people and pets, stalking them as they walked the docks.
“As soon as he told me he’d recommended me for a federal judgeship, he started asking me to send him nude photos,” the prosecutor said in a statement to investigators unsealed Dec. 9.
Kavik Skonberg, a high school junior, is being charged as an adult for multiple counts of first- and third-degree assault.
The Alaska Air National Guard's 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base will be getting four additional air refueling tankers in the near future.
President Joe Biden says the monument, to be created at a former boarding school in Pennsylvania, builds on his apology to tribes.