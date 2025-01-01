Shelby HerbertAlaska Desk Reporter, Fairbanks
Shelby Herbert reports on Interior Alaska for the Alaska Desk from partner station KUAC in Fairbanks. She got her start in the Alaska Public Radio network in 2023, working as the news director for KFSK in Petersburg.
Before coming to Alaska, Shelby got her masters degree in media innovation from the University of Nevada, Reno, where she was also a graduate fellow at regional public radio station KUNR.
When she’s not out reporting, you might find her out birdwatching or plucking a six-string at an open mic.
Reach Shelby at sherbert@alaskapublic.org.
