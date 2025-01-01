Based at Alaska Desk partner station KNBA in Anchorage, Alena Naiden focuses on rural and Indigenous communities in the Arctic and around the state.

Before joining the Alaska Desk, Alena was a reporter at the Anchorage Daily News and Arctic Sounder for over three years, covering a wide range of issues affecting the North Slope and Northwest Arctic. Before that, she wrote for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Alena is from Russia and considers herself lucky to call Alaska home.

Reach Alena at alena.naiden@knba.org or 907-793-3695.