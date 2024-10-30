Alaska News Nightly is an award-winning statewide news program featuring stories of interest to all Alaskans from all over Alaska and other northern communities. From Alaska’s unique politics to issues affecting its Indigenous people, resources, environment and more, Alaska News Nightly has covered the most important issues in the state for more than four decades.

Contact us: news@alaskapublic.org

Listen to Alaska News Nightly on KSKA FM 91.1 in Anchorage, AK.

Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m.