Alaska News Nightly is an award-winning statewide news program featuring stories of interest to all Alaskans from all over Alaska and other northern communities. From Alaska’s unique politics to issues affecting its Indigenous people, resources, environment and more, Alaska News Nightly has covered the most important issues in the state for more than four decades.
A federal judge finds police liable in an Anchorage man's 2018 death. Plus, evicted RV park residents in Soldotna pick up the pieces during a severe housing shortage.
Alaska's presidential electors cast their votes for Donald Trump. Plus, emergency room doctors in Ketchikan go months without pay.
Ukrainian refugees in Alaska worry about deportation. Plus, a health care forensics course teaches medical professionals to recognize signs of domestic abuse.
Anchorage officials brainstorm solutions to the looming natural gas shortage. Plus, Ketchikan residents speak out against school funding cuts at a contentious meeting.
Gov. Dunleavy releases his draft budget. Plus, researchers study how to integrate electric vehicles in rural Alaska.
The Seafood Task Force addresses commercial fishing permits. Plus, Tribal members harvest an aggressive Sea Lion in Petersburg.
Gov. Dunleavy says he plans to file an education funding bill at the start of the legislative session. Plus, consumer rights advocates applaud rulings that block, for now, a merger between two of the country's largest grocery chains
Researchers discover an underwater volcano north of Alaska. Plus, a long-awaited report is out on a mining route in Interior Alaska.
Utilities are running out of time to plan for an impending natural gas shortage. Plus, a former paramedic says the behavioral health system in Ketchikan is collapsing.
The Alaska Supreme Court's next Chief Justice talks about the court's first female majority. Plus, Republicans organize a minority caucus.