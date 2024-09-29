-
At least three people, including the suspect, are dead after a shooting at a Wisconsin grade school. Police talked to the family of the suspect and searched her home, but have no motive yet.
The 1,500 people had been serving long prison sentences that would have been shorter under today's laws and practices.
Christopher Wray told employees at an FBI town hall that he will resign to "avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray."
The lawsuit over a deal to combine the two largest U.S. supermarkets came just a day after it was blocked in two federal courts.
Two rulings — in federal and state courts — make it increasingly likely that Kroger might abandon its $24.6 billion plan to buy Albertsons.
Arctic tundra is releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as hotter temperatures melt frozen ground and wildfires increase.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The Syrian government collapsed early Sunday, as deposed President Bashar al-Assad was granted asylum by Russia.
An appeals court agreed that the viral video app must be sold off by its China-based parent company.
Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of paralyzing the government.
As many opted against facing crowds the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers spent a record $10.8 billion in online purchases.
The pardon comes in the last weeks of President Biden's time in office and despite his public assurances in the past that he would neither pardon nor commute his son's sentence.