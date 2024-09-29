-
Federal judge rules that Anchorage police used ‘excessive force’ in man’s death during SWAT standoffThe judge ordered the city to pay $150,000 to the survivors of Dan Demott Jr.
If approved by voters, elections would be held in even-numbered years and term limits for mayor, Assembly and school board would increase from three to four years.
The list of seven schools originally planned for closure would be down to three, if the amendment is adopted.
Michael Alto was charged with fatally shooting a man near a homeless camp a day before he was shot by an Anchorage police officer.
Anchorage officials say advocacy and energy consumption are ways city can address looming natural gas shortageWhile gas and electric utilities will be the main drivers for addressing the issue, Anchorage officials say the city has a role to play as well.
A tool released this week will help the board gather community input about budget priorities.
The Anchorage-based center's new exhibit, "Education in Alaska: Disruption of Our Traditional Teachings," is the first in a series.
Alaska’s Railbelt largely relies on liquified natural gas from Cook Inlet, though experts predict that the demand for LNG will outweigh the supply from local fields by around 2027.
A new report from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found that Alaskans’ average pay rose 5.2% in 2023, surpassing the 1.5% inflation.
Susan Carney has served on the Alaska Supreme Court since 2016 and will be joined by Aimee Anderson Oravec in a majority of woman justices.
But Anchorage officials said it probably won’t be very noticeable to the average Alaskan.
Troopers call the rain, which may refreeze as temperatures fall overnight, "a major factor" in a fatal Knik-Goose Bay Road crash.