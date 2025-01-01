Avery Ellfeldt covers Haines, Klukwan and Skagway for the Alaska Desk from partner station KHNS in Haines. Her coverage touches on issues ranging from mining and conservation to climate change and tourism in the Lynn Canal. Avery joined the Alaska Desk in early 2025 after moving to Haines sight unseen.

Avery has covered climate change for Politico’s E&E News in Washington, D.C. and Denver, Colorado, her hometown. When Avery isn’t at work, you can find her hiking, backpacking and learning new outdoor sports. She also enjoys photography, cooking with friends and occasionally using her bachelor’s degree in Spanish, which she earned from St. Olaf College in 2019.

Reach Avery at avery@khns.org.