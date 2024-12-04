Eric StoneState Government Reporter
Eric Stone is Alaska Public Media’s state government reporter. He covers all facets of state government and how they affect Alaskans, from the Alaska Legislature to the executive branch and the court system. He is based in Juneau year-round and joined Alaska Public Media in 2023.
He previously worked as the news director for KRBD in Ketchikan, covering communities in southern Southeast Alaska. He’s a graduate of Rice University and is originally from Houston, Texas.
Outside of work, Eric enjoys hiking, skiing and getting out on the beautiful waters of Southeast Alaska.
Reach Eric at estone@alaskapublic.org.
