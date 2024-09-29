-
The governor is arguing for a sweeping executive order lifting restrictions on oil drilling and other development, and he wants an end to support for tribal lands.
Similar scenes took place across the country Tuesday as 535 other electors voted for their state’s chosen candidate.
Southwest Alaska has the fastest-growing population in the state, according to new predictions from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Opponents say the proposal would have limited public access to legislators and the business of government.
The Alaska Air National Guard's 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base will be getting four additional air refueling tankers in the near future.
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District's change came after a policy shift by state Education Commissioner Deena Bishop.
The public outrage unleashed by the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO echoes the anti-banking fury after the financial crisis and comes as populist economic fatigue helped re-elect Donald Trump.
The report says North Slope production will rise in a few years, but state oil revenue will decline through the end of the decade.
Over the next several months, there’ll be lots of back-and-forth with legislators before they pass their own version.
Board chair Jason Brune said the raise comes after Mitchell got high marks on an annual performance evaluation.
President Joe Biden says the monument, to be created at a former boarding school in Pennsylvania, builds on his apology to tribes.
The 1,500 people had been serving long prison sentences that would have been shorter under today's laws and practices.