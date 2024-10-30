Addressing Alaskans
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures, debates and forums recorded at live events taking place in and around Anchorage, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers with topics that matter to the community.
Listen to Addressing Alaskans on KSKA FM 91.1 in Anchorage, AK.
Not a weekly series. Sundays at 1:00 p.m.
Ways To Subscribe
Cody Liska, host of the Anchorage Musem's Chatter Marks podcast, sits down with Alaska skate and snowboard legends Jason Borgstede, Jesse Burtner, Micah Hollinger and Andre Spinelli.
Learn how various industries are projected to fare in the coming year and how factors like population, employment and inflation contribute to the forecast.
Hear the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce's annual report and get an update from the Alliance to Activate Anchorage.
This storytelling event is presented in the format of The Moth and Arctic Entries, celebrating educators and all that they do.
Hear results of business and consumer confidence surveys, updates on Anchorage's job market and economic trends that could affect Alaska.
Hear candidates respond to questions related to the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in Anchorage.
Hear how candidates respond to questions about business and the city's economy.
Learn about the candidates and hear how they would address city issues related to children and families.
The Anchorage mayoral election is on Tuesday, April 2. Find out more about the candidates and hear how they would lead the city.
This discussion focuses on education and how it relates to the theme of the summit – “Marching till Equity, Equality & Justice is Won!”