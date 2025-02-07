Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
A cornerstone of Alaska Public Media’s service to the community is harnessing the power of PBS media on-air and online and creating in-community experiences for hands-on learning.

Since 2018 Alaska Public Media’s Education Engagement team has hosted free kids camps, family workshops and community events to support learning for Alaska’s youngest and most vulnerable children using PBS KIDS programs and materials.

Fun and informational camps and activities for Alaska's youngest neighbors.
Additionally, our Content and Development teams create videos and outreach for young adults to support workforce development called Alaska at Work.

Working with local partners and with funding from sponsors, foundations and grantors we support learning for Alaska’s young children, rising adults, and their families with free programs and services.

