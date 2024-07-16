Marc Sherman is a marketing associate at Alaska Public Media, where he crafts engaging content and produces the weekly This Week on Alaska Public Media newsletter. A born storyteller, Marc has been honing his skills in journalism, design, and video production throughout his academic and professional journey.

Marc is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Public Communications at the University of Alaska Anchorage, with a certificate in graphic design nearly complete. An award winning video producer, Marc's passion for storytelling extends across digital, print, and video platforms.

He’s particularly proud of creating content that connects audiences with impactful stories and ideas.

When he’s not working, Marc enjoys exploring Alaska’s breathtaking outdoors through hiking and camping, often with his camera in hand to capture its beauty. He believes storytelling, whether through visuals or words, has the power to inspire and connect us all.