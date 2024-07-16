Marc ShermanMarketing Specialist
Marc Sherman is a marketing associate at Alaska Public Media, where he crafts engaging content and produces the weekly This Week on Alaska Public Media newsletter. A born storyteller, Marc has been honing his skills in journalism, design, and video production throughout his academic and professional journey.
Marc is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Public Communications at the University of Alaska Anchorage, with a certificate in graphic design nearly complete. An award winning video producer, Marc's passion for storytelling extends across digital, print, and video platforms.
He’s particularly proud of creating content that connects audiences with impactful stories and ideas.
When he’s not working, Marc enjoys exploring Alaska’s breathtaking outdoors through hiking and camping, often with his camera in hand to capture its beauty. He believes storytelling, whether through visuals or words, has the power to inspire and connect us all.
-
Free screening of Midsomer Murders: A Grain of Truth at Bear Tooth Theatrepub, Jan 27, 5:30 PM. Two-part mystery, free tickets at the box office.
-
This December 9th and 10th, don’t miss a special live event featuring the heartwarming and inspiring programming of Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas, Mary…
-
Catch up on debates with Alaska's candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor.
-
Alaska Public Media is hosting its third annual Mental Health Resource Fair at the Spenard Community Recreation Center (2020 W 48th Ave. in Anchorage) on…
-
Deadline to register was September 10 and registration is now closed.Participants created their own masterpiece with step-by-step instruction from…
-
Join Alaska Public Media at the Beartooth Theatre on July 28 at 1 p.m., for a free double feature screening of PBS KIDS films Molly of Denali: Molly and…